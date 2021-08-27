Amid the growing chaos in Afghanistan, China has once again hinted at fostering ties with the Taliban. Beijing's mouthpiece, Global Times on Friday in an oped remarked that China was willing to extend its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) benefits to the Taliban, in case it seeks to 'build Afghanistan'. Earlier too, China has hinted at maintaining relations with the terrorist group that toppled the democratically elected government of Afghanistan. China's latest take on Afghanistan comes even as no country has recognised the Taliban yet.

In an article, Global Times has opined that years of war has affected Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis looms in the country. However, it also acknowledged that Afghanistan has enough potential considering its position as the world's 37th largest country by population and 41st largest by landmass. The Chinese mouthpiece further stated that Afghanistan's 'potential should not be taken for granted'. In a key point relevant to China's interests, the Global Times article mentions the natural resources and minerals in Afghanistan.

"The country is rich in natural resources, including crucial minerals that the world desperately needs. According to various estimates, the country is sitting on mineral deposits worth between $1 trillion and $3 trillion, with much of that still unexplored," the Global Times article stated

The Chinese mouthpiece suggested that apart from fostering 'friendly relations with Russia and China', Afghanistan should consider participating in regional economic cooperation mechanisms, particularly the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Beijing has therefore stated that the decision to participate in BRI should be taken by the Taliban if it forms the government. China has therefore promised to help the Taliban-governed Afghanistan to construct infrastructures like power plants, roads, bridges, and railways.

"If the Taliban aim to build Afghanistan as it has repeatedly signaled, joining the BRI could be one of the most effective pathways to achieving this goal. With the BRI's focus on massive infrastructure projects in less developed countries and regions like Afghanistan, there is simply no better alternative for Afghanistan to improve its infrastructure, foster local industries and join regional and global development," Global Times added "Firstly, what the country needs most urgently is to build infrastructures - power plants, roads, bridges and railways," it added

The Global Times oped further stated that BRI would also bring investment in Afghanistan's local industries, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and others. While concluding its oped, Global Times has remarked that the BRI could 'offer a unique opportunity'.