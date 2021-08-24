China Hits Back At US Over Harris' Remarks, Calls American Troop Pullout 'selfish'

China hit back at US Vice President Kamala Harris on August 24 over accusation of ‘coercion’ in the South China Sea and termed American troops’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan as an example of Washington’s 'selfish' foreign policy. During her trip to Singapore, Harris condemned Beijing for claiming the 'vast majority of the South China Sea'. However, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin snapped back. The Chinese official accused America of veiling “bullying, hegemonic behaviour” behind the rhetoric of a rules-based international order.

In a regular press briefing, Wenbin said, "The current events in Afghanistan clearly tell us what the rules and order the US speaks of are” while adding, “The US can wantonly conduct military intervention in a sovereign country and does not need to be responsible for the suffering of the people in that country.”

“In order to defend 'America first', the US can arbitrarily smear, suppress, coerce and bully other countries without paying any price...This is the order the US wants ... but who will believe them now?" he also said.

Harris attacks Beijing over the South China Sea

Harris on Tuesday, 24 August, apart from stating one of the most direct remarks against the Xi Jinping-led communist government in China, also said that the South Asian region was critical to American security. US VP began her seven-day trip to Singapore and Vietnam on Sunday, 22 August 2021, and aimed at addressing the increasing security and economic influence of China.

As per reports, US President Joe Biden administration’s crucial focus remains on diverting the attention and resources to South-East Asia as it repositions the country away from the old security preoccupations with the withdrawal of the American troops from Afghanistan. Including US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, the officials in the Biden administration have termed the tensions with China “the biggest geopolitical test" of the century. Meanwhile, amid deteriorating ties with Beijing, US officials have indulged in high-profile visits to Southeast Asia.

"We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," Harris said in a speech in Singapore.

"These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision, and Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," she said while referring to an international tribunal's ruling over China's claims in The Hague.

IMAGE: AP