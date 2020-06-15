China: Hong Kong Residents Lose Desire To Have Kids In The Face Of Growing Chinese Control

As China moves to strengthen control over Hong Kong with new security laws, the residents of Asia’s economic hub are losing their desire to have kids. According to reports, with China fast-tracking its efforts to strengthen its stronghold over Hong Kong, its citizens have lost hope for a better future and this has subsequently dampened their desire to have kids.

Protests have been a 'tipping point'

According to reports, Asia’s economic hub has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world and its birth rate dropped in 2019; a trend that has continued in 2020. Due to the recent reforms made by China, many people from the mainland are moving into the city, leading to a rise in Chines-friendly businesses. The current residents feel that if this trend continues, China will come to possesses influence in almost all spheres of life in Hong Kong.

Majority of last year saw protests in Hong Kong against attempts to pass the controversial extradition law; and most recently demonstrations have begun again in the face of a new security law that residents fear will undermine the concept of ‘one country, two systems’ which was enshrined in the Sino-British joint declaration of 1997.

Speaking about why people don’t want children, a 29-year-old assistant manager said, “My desire to have kids has definitely fallen below zero. I can’t see a way out for Hong Kong, and I don’t want my kids to live in a place that has no future." Victoria Cheung added that almost every inch of Hong Kong was losing its distinct identity and culture and she grows increasingly worried that she will not be able to pass on the “Lion Spirit” of the Hong Kong protestors to her children.

Another Hongkonger, 32-year-old Billy Wong believes that last year's protests were the tipping point and that Hong Kong is slowly turning into China. That is why many people like him do not want to have children, he pointed out.

According to a survey carried out by Youth IDEAS in 2018, two out of ten residents of Hong Kong between the age of 20-39 do not wish to have children.

