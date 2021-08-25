China 'hopeful' Of Taliban Being A Better Regime In Afghanistan Than It Was Before

China and the Afghan Taliban have "smooth and effective communication and consultation," Beijing's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. Kabul is "naturally an important platform and channel for the two sides to discuss various important matters," he stated during a press conference. China had earlier labelled the Afghan Taliban as a "clear-headed and rational" regime that it hoped will deliver the promises and fulfil international obligations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, in a diplomatic move, had updated the Foreign Ministry website that read, “China maintains contact and communication with the Afghan Taliban and other parties on the basis of full respect for the sovereignty of Afghanistan and the will of all parties.”

On August 25, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated that China's policy toward Afghanistan "is consistent and clear". "We always respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan," he said, adding that China follows the principle of "non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs and adheres to the friendly policy for all the Afghan people."

Furthermore, Wenbin stressed that China "respects the Afghan people's independent choice of their own future", adding that the PRC supports the implementation of the "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" principle and "stands ready to continue to develop good-neighbourliness, friendship, and cooperation with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in Afghanistan's peace and reconstruction."

China echoed diplomatic sentiments for the Taliban earlier as well when Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had stressed that the efforts to impose and transplant democratic government in Afghanistan by other nations [US] “will not last.” She had made claims that China has noticed that some political figures of Russia and other countries have recognized Afghan Taliban’s actions as "good, positive and pragmatic," as it entered Kabul.

Chinese spokesperson mocked the US, that she said, enjoys a massive military advantage in each case of Iraq, Afghanistan, and so on. “But in all circumstances, it failed in the end.” She made a positive assessment of the Taliban, saying “Although the Afghan situation is not fully clear yet, they believe the Afghan Taliban will not repeat history and the Afghan Taliban today is more clear-headed and rational than it was in power last time.”

China 'hopes' Taliban adopts moderate policies

Hua stressed that China hopes the Taliban can adopt more moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, adding that the Taliban “can contain all kinds of terrorist and criminal acts” to make sure that there would be a smooth transition of the situation within the country. Supporting the Taliban regime, China stated that the international community “should encourage and support solidarity and cooperation of all parties” as Afghanistan is about to open a new chapter in history.

“Rapid evolution of the situation in Afghanistan also reveals how the outside world lacked objective judgment on the local situation and accurate understanding of the public opinion there. In this respect, some western countries, in particular, should learn some lessons,” Hua said. She continued, “We encourage and hope the Afghan Taliban can follow through its positive statements, unite with all parties and ethnic groups in Afghanistan, establish a broadly-based, inclusive political framework that fits the national conditions, and wins public support through dialogue and consultation as soon as possible.”

Image: AP