China Hopes Biden Acts Upon 'no Cold War' Statement, Bats For 'stable' Bilateral Ties

China on Tuesday stated that it hopes President of the United States, Joe Biden, will implement his remarks from the UNGA that the US “has no intention of starting a new Cold War” with China, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly that concluded Monday.

“We sincerely hope that the United States will follow the path by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said at a virtual press conference, adding that the US must deter from making any “provocative attacks” on China and shun its confrontational approach.

"I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and stable China-US relationship,” Zhang said in virtual address, as translated by Associated Press. “Otherwise, the concerns will remain there,” he warned.

Zhang’s remarks were made in response to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ concerns that the world could plunge into the “dangerous Cold War” if China and the United States didn’t repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship. UN Secretary-General Guterres called for rejecting the volatile and challenging dynamics of hostility and instead promote multilateralism and exercise international strategic security and stability.

“All states should practice true multilateralism, stay committed to win-win cooperation and equity and justice, reject the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game, work towards common, universal and durable security, and eliminate the root causes of the existence, proliferation, and testing of nuclear weapons,” Ambassador Zhang Jun said at the Security Council Briefing.

Biden says US shifting policy of 'relentless wars', military intervention 'harmful' says Xi

In his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden said that the US was “not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs,” without mentioning the name of China. But he declared that the United States was shifting from "relentless war" to "relentless diplomacy”.

"Our security, our prosperity, and our very freedoms are interconnected as never before. And so, I believe, we must work together as never before,” Biden said. He went on to add, “All the major powers of the world have a duty, in my view, to carefully manage their relationships so they do not tip from responsible competition into conflict.”

Later in his address, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping directed his speech at US saying, "One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure.” Furthermore, he stressed, “military intervention from outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm.”