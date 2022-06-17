China Hopes India Will Maintain 'bilateral Relations' After Blocking Move Against Makki

After blocking India's move to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a 'Global Terrorist', China has now urged India to continue working with them for 'steady development of bilateral relations.' Beijing put a hold on a proposed moved to list the US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as a 'global terrorist'. India and the US had proposed to designate Makki under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Chinese Embassy Spokesperson in India took to Twitter and said:

FM Spokesperson: On China-India relations, our attitude is consistent and clear. We hope the Indian side will work with us for the sound and steady development of bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/xJbXIqtt4y — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) June 17, 2022

This is not the first time that Pakistan's 'all-weather' ally has placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists. A veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, China was also the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. In May 2019, India registered a huge diplomatic win at the UN when the global body designated Azhar as a ''global terrorist", a decade after New Delhi first approached the world body despite China's attempts to place a ''technical hold''. All decisions of the committee are taken through consensus.

Pakistan acquits Makki & JuD terrorists

Abdul Rehman Makki, the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) militant is also a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in India. In April 2021, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had handed a nine-year imprisonment to Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Samiullah, and Umar Bahadur and a six-month jail term for Abdul Rehman Makki in a terror-funding case. However, months later in November, six members of the JuD including Makki were acquitted by the Lahore High Court, which put aside the trial court's conviction.

Hafiz Saeed's JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which was responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. On 8 April 2022, an Anti-Terror Court in Pakistan's Lahore convicted the 26/11 mastermind in two separate illegal funding cases. Post-conviction in two cases, Saeed has been sentenced to 31 years of rigorous imprisonment. In addition, the UN-blacklisted terrorist has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 3.4 lakh.