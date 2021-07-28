China Hosts Taliban Delegation Led By Mullah Baradar To Discuss Afghanistan Peace Process

China hosted a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar on July 28 as the insurgent group continues one of the worst attacks on Afghanistan and has acquired most of the country. As per reports, the Taliban visitors held talks with the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yu on “peace efforts” in the war-stricken country of Afghanistan along with other bilateral matters. The China-Taliban talks came just days after on Saturday, Beijing and Pakistan said that they would work more closely in Afghanistan. Chinese foreign ministers also reportedly proposed building the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into “a hub of regional connectivity.”

China’s meeting with the insurgent group and Pakistani delegation came in the backdrop of Afghan officials repeatedly accusing Islamabad of harbouring and assisting the militants. Amrullah Saleh, Afghan Vice President, a former spy, and a staunch critic of the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has also said that Islamabad is providing crucial air support to the Taliban and has threatened to hit back in Afghan troops as the insurgent group continues to gain ground. He even said that the Afghan air force has been warned by Islamabad to back off or face air to air missiles. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied the claims.

Great to be in #China to meet my brother State Councilor and Foreign Minister #WangYi to discuss bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and international and regional issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/8AP1Teai1n — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 24, 2021

Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the situation continues to remain worrisome in Afghanistan where the Taliban has reportedly controlled over 85% of the country with some of the provinces witnessing the extremist group has reimposed some of the crippling rules against women. Since capturing several new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban have re-imposed repressive laws and other retrograde policies on women that defined its iron fist rule from 1996 to 2001 including enforcing their version of Islamic Sharia law.

Taliban has destroyed or set ablaze at least 260 public service office buildings and looted the equipment in 149 districts, informed Nader Naderi, Afghanistan's Head of Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) on July 15. Further detailing the impacts of Taliban control over its conquered areas, he said that at least 50,000 civil service employees have been left jobless along with hampering 112 projects as the conflict between the insurgent groups and Afghan military escalated with foreign troop withdrawal.

