Chinese Telecom Sector Forecasts Growth Despite Its Telcos Banned In Several Countries

China is anticipating a spurt of growth in its telecom industry in the second half of the year with the increase in new infrastructure and 5G adoption, China Daily, a Chinese mouthpiece stated. The mouthpiece reported the reason for the optimistic forecast was due to the sector's relatively stable performance during the first half of the year despite challenges from COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the mouthpiece, Xin Guobin, China's vice-minister of Industry and Information Technology, said the industrial output of information transmission, software and IT service industry grew by 14.5 percent in the country on a yearly basis during the first six months of 2020.

By the end of June, China had built 410,000 5G base stations in total, with 257,000 being set up in the first half of this year, industry and information technology ministry of China said as mentioned by the mouthpiece.

With increased "new #infrastructure" construction and #5G adoption, experts expect China’s information and communications technology industry to see improved growth during the second half of this year after a stable first half despite the #COVID_19. https://t.co/g6H82ecjvF pic.twitter.com/VEwvqhB4TV — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) July 24, 2020

Ouster of Huawei

However, the forecast comes as a surprise at a time when there is global condemnation for China in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which originated from its soil and spread across the world. Democracies and other countries across the world have criticised the opaqueness of the Communist country in revealing the severity of COVID-19 which led to its rapid spread across the world.

Besides, the Chinese flagship telecommunications company, Huawei has been banned from an array of countries causing a massive blow to its telecom business across the world. The flagship telecom equipment maker is under scrutiny around the globe over concerns about its close ties with the Chinese government, constituting national security threats to the democracies such as the US, Europe and other allied countries.

The US has officially designated Huawei and ZTE as posing threat to the country's national security and hence, banned it. Australia has also banned Huawei from participating in the development of its 5G network. New Zealand has also restricted its service provider from using Huawei 5G equipment. Canada too has ditched Huawei and got onboard Ericsson and Nokia for building its 5G network. However, Canada is reviewing the security implications of using Huawei equipment in the development of 5G.

European Union which did not call for a complete ban but said the countries can restrict high-risk 5G vendors targeting Huawei, however, the decision is left to the member nations whether they want to incorporate the risky vendors or not. France although has ruled out a complete ban on Huawei equipment for its 5G network; however, telecom companies are being coaxed to avoid involving the Chinese company. Singapore's wireless network operators also shunted Huawei by choosing Nokia and Ericsson for the development of its 5G networks.

As there has been global condemnation of China over several issues including origination of COVID-19 pandemic as well as its malicious expansionist policies and its lack of transparency. Several countries across the world have expressed their apprehensions in allowing the participation of Chinese firms. India has banned 59 Chinese apps as countermeasure over the growing security concerns, causing a massive blow to the Information Technology industry of China.

The spread of COVID-19, the imposition of National Security Law in Hong Kong threatening the autonomy of Hong Kong; China's expansionist policies in the Indo-Pacific waters by strong-arming smaller nations in the South China Sea and claiming sovereignty over the water body; and its aggression on the border with India in Eastern Ladakh, have all led to the global vilification of the Communist Regime of China.

