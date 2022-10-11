China Imposes Extreme Bans To Prevent Covid Flares Ahead Of 20th Communist Party Congress

The Chinese authorities are reportedly obtruding blanket bans to prevent the rise of the coronavirus, which includes pre-emptive lockdowns and other travel restrictions, ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress.

The “zero-COVID” efforts are underway as two sub-variants of Omicron, namely BA.5.1.7 and BF.7, were detected in many parts of the country. Ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress, China has imposed complete Covid restrictions, which has made many locals anxious. Thus China becomes the world’s largest economy to continue strict Covid-19 restrictions on its citizens. Every five years, the Congress is held in China. This year the same is supposed to get underway in Beijing on Sunday.

Highly contagious sub-variants on rising since last week

Deputy Director of the Local Disease Prevention and Local Center Li Shijuan told Global Times that BA.5.1.7 was first detected in Mainland China. The highly contagious BF.7 variant was first detected in Northwest China on Monday and it has spread to more Chinese provinces. Since the past few weeks, the number of new cases per day has doubled, raising eyebrows among the local authorities. The daily case count has reached the 2,000 mark. Although the number is quite low as per the global standards, the government is taking all possible measures to not get caught off guard.

To ensure the 20th National Congress scheduled to be held on October 16 will not be disturbed, the CCP's "clearing" policy has caused considerable economic and societal costs. The lives of millions of people have been disrupted, and people have complained. Yongji City, hosted by Yuncheng in Shanxi Province, has no epidemic situation, but the "city closure" measures are still being implemented. The Xinjiang region, with a population of 22 million, has adopted comprehensive lockdown measures.

Chinese authorities impose tough Covid policies as cases soar

“Judging from the characteristics of BF.7, if decisive prevention measures were not adopted in time, there is a high possibility that it could become the dominate variant in China as well,” Global Times quoted a professor saying to a health-based newspaper. Shandong officials said that since 4 October, the fresh covid cases transferred locally have been triggered by variant BF.7. It is suspected that BF.7 may become the dominant variant.

(With inputs from ANI)