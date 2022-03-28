China Imposes Lockdown In Largest City- Shanghai Amid Biggest Outbreak Of COVID In 2 Years

As part of its strict COVID-19 strategy, China began locking down most of its largest city of Shanghai on Monday. This is in response to the biggest outbreak in two years with 56,000 infections nationwide this month and just 47 in Shanghai on Saturday. Shanghai's Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down from early Monday to Friday as citywide mass testing gets underway, the local government said.

The restrictions are reintroduced at a time when questions over the policy's economic toll on the country are raised. Shanghai's Disney theme park is among the businesses that closed earlier.

Lockdown in China

This is the second phase of the lockdown where the vast downtown area west of the Huangpu River that divides the city will then start its own five-day lockdown Friday. To ensure there is no contact with the outside world, residents will be required to stay home and deliveries will be left at checkpoints. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed and public transport suspended.

COVID in China

Several communities within the city of 26 million have already been locked down, with their residents required to submit to multiple tests for COVID-19. Beijing has continued to enforce what it calls the dynamic "zero-COVID" approach, in response to the biggest outbreak in two years. This is been described as the most economical and effective prevention strategy against COVID-19.

The strategy includes the requirement of lockdowns and mass testing, with close contacts often being quarantined at home or in a central government facility. The strategy focuses on eradicating community transmission of the virus as quickly as possible, sometimes by locking down entire cities. While officials, including Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, have encouraged more targeted measures, local officials tend to take a more extreme approach, concerned with being fired or otherwise punished over accusations of failing to prevent outbreaks.

On the vaccination front, China has administered the jab among around 87 per cent, however, it is considerably lower among older people.

National data released earlier this month showed that over 52 million people aged 60 and older have yet to be vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine. Booster rates are also low, with only 56.4 per cent of people between 60-69 have received a booster shot, and 48.4 per cent of people between 70-79 have received one.