China Imposes Lockdown In Manufacturing Hub Guangzhou Amid COVID Surge; Over 5mn Affected

China is still struggling to deal with the highly contagious variant of Omicron with stringent measures and the numbers in some of the biggest cities in the country are skyrocketing. Taking this matter into consideration, the Chinese administration has imposed a lockdown in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou. CNN on Wednesday reported that the region with more than 5 million residents has been under lockdown to avoid a widening COVID-19 outbreak which might result in a citywide lockdown, which caused havoc in Shanghai earlier this year.

According to CNN Guangzhou reported 3,007 local COVID cases on Wednesday. This accounts for over one-third of new cases across China. CNN reported that the city has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases for 5 days straight, causing major concerns for Chinese officials.

Guangzhou, which is considered one of the major manufacturing hubs in China, is an economic powerhouse. However, the recent outbreak and the strict lockdown which followed had a devastating impact on the southern metropolis. CNN reported that most cases in Guangzhou have been in the district of Haizhu, an urban district with 1.8 million residents on the southern bank of the Pearl River that has been under lockdown since last Saturday.

Addressing the matter at a press conference, the Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Zhang Yi, said on Tuesday, “At present, there is still the risk of community spread in non-risk areas, and the outbreak remains severe and complex."

China’s Stringent lockdown affecting iphone production

While the country is struggling to combat the COVID outbreak, the “Zero COVID” policy has majorly affected the life of the people and the economy as well. The Chinese administration is using lockdowns, mass testing, contact tracing, etc to prevent further transmission. According to CNN, many residents of places where major lockdowns are imposed are told not to leave home unless necessary, and public transport is also suspended.

China still poses as the world’s factory, with various multinational companies highly dependent on its manufacturing sector. The lockdown imposed on the manufacturing hubs has affected the international supply chain as well. On 7th November, Apple warned their customers that the supply of phones like iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max will be affected due to the lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou, which is another manufacturing hub of China. Earlier this year, Microsoft also stated that the supply of its Surface laptops and other products was affected due to the stringent lockdowns.