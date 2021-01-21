China Imposes Sanctions On Mike Pompeo And 27 Others For 'seriously Disrupting' Relations

China has imposed sanctions on now-former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other officials on Wednesday, January 20. The statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry read, “Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations. The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China's national sovereignty, security and development interests. China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China's sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues”.

Sanctions imposed

The sanctions have been imposed on Peter K. Navarro, Robert C. O'Brien, David R. Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar II, Keith J. Krach, and Kelly D. K. Craft of the Trump administration. The officials also include John R. Bolton and Stephen K. Bannon. As per the statement, the individuals and their families have been prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China.

This move comes after a US Congressional-Executive Commission on China accused China of crimes against humanity and a genocide. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened Beijing’s crackdown on Uyghurs and minorities as ‘Genocide’. The top American diplomat has been a staunch critic of the Communist nation and had many times voiced his opposition to its “oppressive” policies including that against Hong Kong. Earlier this month, the US banned all cotton and tomato imports from the disputed Xinjiang region, which reportedly houses over 11 million Uyghurs.

Calling attention to the “ongoing genocide”, Pompeo said the world was currently witnessing a systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state. Lambasting the People’s Republic of China further, he said that the country's leaders had made it clear that they were engaged in forced assimilation and “eventual erasure” of the vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group. However, he said that the country would not remain silent. "If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to commit genocide and crimes against humanity against its own people, imagine what it will be emboldened to do to the free world, in the not-so-distant future," he said.

