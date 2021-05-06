China 'indefinitely' Suspends Economic Accord With Australia As Relations Curdle

In a recent development on the global front, China decided to suspend all its activities under the Strategic Economic Dialogue with Australia, a move that is likely to aggravate the tense diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a tweet, China Global Television Network reported,

"China indefinitely suspends all activities under the framework of the China - Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue held by the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission and relevant Australian ministeries."

This decision surfaced a couple of weeks after Australia scraped the controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreement with China citing the deal as against its national interest. Last month, Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne said that the BRI deal has been cancelled under the Commonwealth's new foreign veto laws. The cancellation could also mean an end to further Sino- Australian cooperation in the fields of industrial production, biotechnology and agriculture.

Meanwhile, China said that Australia's decision to terminate BRI agreements was among several "negative moves" that had hurt bilateral relations. According to South China Morning Post, China's top diplomat who is in Canberra currently, blamed Australia for deteriorating ties between the nations, accusing it of economic coercion and "provocations" in a wide-ranging speech that painted Beijing as a victim.

Sino-Australian relationship hardened over the years

China's reaction

