China: India Shuts Down Consulate In Shanghai Due To COVID Lockdown In City

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai will remain inaccessible as the city of Shanghai continues to remain in lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. As a result, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai announced on Tuesday (local time) that they won't be able to provide consular services in person.

The announcement comes following the stringent lockdown in China’s largest city and financial hub, Shanghai, since April 1, in accordance with China's "zero COVID" policy. In a press release on Tuesday, the CGI Shanghai announced the inability to provide consular service in person amid lockdown in Shanghai.

"As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled in different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India, Shanghai will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person," a statement from the press release of CGI Shanghai.

In their press release, CGI Shanghai informed Indian citizens that those in the eastern China region can apply at the Embassy of India in Beijing to avail of urgent consular services. The CGI also provided an alternative to those who are unable to present documents at the Indian embassy in Beijing.

"In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the consular/passport services availed from the Embassy," CGI Shanghai stated. It also enclosed a set of guidelines for applicants seeking consular service at the Indian embassy in Beijing.

"During the period, Consulate will remain operational in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency at Mobile number: +86 189 3031 4575 / 183 1716 0736," it further added.

It is pertinent to mention that the US has also ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the “authorised” departure issued last week that made the decision voluntary.

Shanghai lockdown

The Chinese government's commitment to stamping out COVID-19 from the country by implementing harsh restrictions, including lockdowns in major cities such as Shanghai when then COVID cases started surging up. The 26 million inhabitants are "dreading" as they are prohibited to leave their homes, and are "starving to death" having to depend on government ration supply marred with umpteen logistical challenges, according to several reports.