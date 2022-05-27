China Indirectly Reminds Nepal Of 'One-China' Policy Amid US Officials' Visit To Kathmandu

China has implicitly attempted to tell Nepal that its "One-China policy" should not be influenced by external considerations. This remark came in the midst of a series of trips to Nepal being made by United States officials, one of whom recently visited Tibetan refugee leaders. According to The Kathmandu Post report, the Chinese side has voiced concerns over US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya's trips to two Tibetan camps in Nepal during the 14th conference of the Nepal-China Bilateral Consultative Mechanism.

As per a press release, Nepal's Foreign Ministry stated that Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao headed the bilateral Consultative Mechanism, with representatives from more than a dozen ministries attended the conference.

Despite Nepal's objections, the US Under Secretary of State Zeya, who is also the US government's special coordinator for Tibetan refugees, visited Tibetan refugee leaders in Kathmandu, according to the daily. Furthermore, Nepal's Foreign Ministry was unaware of her meeting with Tibetan refugee leaders until just hours before her arrival.

In addition to this, Nepal appealed to the Chinese side that the nation is dedicated to the One-China policy and would not allow its soil to be used against its neighbours, officials highlighted. The Chinese side has further lauded Nepal's dedication and commitment.

'Nepal should support and adhere to the One-China policy'

The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, met and spoke with Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand before Zeya's visit and informed him about United States' increasing involvement in Nepal in recent months, particularly since the Nepali Parliament adopted the Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Compact. Following this, China has cautioned Nepal at least twice against assisting the country.

In the same year that it joined China's Belt and Road Initiative, Nepal inked the MCC accord with the US. In Nepal, however, not a single BRI-funded initiative has taken off, ANI reported. With tensions between the United States and China rising, Washington's growing interest in Nepal has become a source of concern for Beijing. However, the Tibetan refugee problem has been a thorny subject for Nepal and Beijing for decades.

China stated that it will retain its non-alignment policy. However, the Kathmandu Post reported that the US Under Secretary's visit to Tibetan refugee camps on Nepali territory was inappropriate and a breach of foreign policy.

Meanwhile, China and Russia had allegedly stationed warships and fighter planes near the QUAD meeting location in Tokyo on Tuesday as a huge provocation. The US State Department, in its initial reaction to the alleged escalation, stated that it will continue to raise its voice against China's transgressions, as per media reports. While QUAD was not an "offensive" position, Zed Tarar, a spokesman for the US State Department, told Republic TV that the US was dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and would raise concerns with allies as required.

