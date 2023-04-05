China Insists Unmanned Airship That Flew Over US Territory An 'unexpected, Isolated Event'

China has repeated that an unmanned civilian airship that flew over US territory was purely an "unexpected and isolated event". The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement was made during the press conference held by the ministry. Further, the statement was made after Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning was asked for her response to the unmanned airship.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning said, "We have made it clear time and again that the unmanned Chinese civilian airship drifting over the US was a purely unexpected and isolated event caused by force majeure."

Further, she added, "China firmly rejects distortion, hyping up and political manipulation of this unexpected and isolated event."

The Chinese envoy also clarified that the unmanned airship is a civilian airship that is used for meteorological and other research purposes. However, even after multiple questions about the company that the aircraft belongs to, Mao did not respond.

These questions come after the United States Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that America has been assessing the parts that have been recovered from the balloon. Further, precautionary steps have been assessed to limit the intelligence value that it would be able to collect.

US and China on the unmanned civilian airship

While addressing the queries, she added that the US took steps to protect its own military installations from foreign intelligence collection by taking preventive measures.

Further, she revealed, "So, on the balloon itself, right now, the FBI is leading, still assessing the parts that we were able to recover from the balloon. As we mentioned early on when we first started tracking the balloon, we do know that the balloon was able to be manoeuvred and purposely driven along its track but not going to get into specific sites it was able to hover over."

While talking about the transmission back to the PRC and what was able to be transmitted back, she said shared that she has no further information. She continued to answer and said, "As of right now, we're still doing an assessment of what exactly the intel was that China was able to gather, but we do know that the steps that we took provided little additive value for what they've been able to collect on from satellites before."