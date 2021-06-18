China Installs Billboards Asking People To Be 'civilised' At CCP's Centenary

Ahead of China’s 100th anniversary, the Chinese Communist Party has ramped up its so-called propaganda blitz with banners and billboards erecting across the country reminding citizens to be “civilised” and adhere to rules imposed by authorities. In the weeks leading up to July 1, China has been lauding its achievements as the upcoming celebrations would mark the cemetery of the party’s founding in Shanghai. As per media reports, large boards with ‘100’ in red featuring Communist hammer and sickle emblem have been installed in places such as retail stores, busy streets.

Reportedly, one of the roadside sign in Beijing says, “Listen to the party, appreciate the party, follow the party.” China’s Communist Party has over 91 million members and most of them are grassroots cadres and ordinary civil servants, as per the official Xinhua news agency. The red banners installed around China are reportedly giving either advice or encouragement along with official messages to the citizens as CCP resorted to its most common approach of propaganda, reports stated.

Media reports have also noted that such public displays have drastically increased in recent weeks as the 100th anniversary closes in. Another banner reportedly states, “Build a civilised image everywhere, let's all be civilised citizens” along with a silhouette of families against Beijing’s skyline. Other boards also feature a portrait of Lei Feng, modern China’s most prominent model soldier. Lei has become China’s heroic figure owing to purported exploits and recognition by former leader Mao Zedong. Chinese authorities have been using Lei’s image to motivate citizens to achieve more with messages such as “learn the lei Feng spirit.”

Along with billboards, there are also digital screens

If CCP-installed billboards failed to achieve the purpose, the party has also erected large digital screens that broadcast a bright red theme with constantly showing images of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in their uniform. Along with the imagery, the text on the digital screens reportedly said, “Raise a new generation of spirited, capable, courageous and morally upright revolutionary soldiers".

Apart from billboards and digital screens, in order to further push the communist agenda, a movie will also be released next month that will aim at the party’s foundation.

State media Global Times reported on June 16 that China's studio giants - Tencent Pictures, New Classics Media and Yuewen Media on Sunday announced their upcoming films and television shows including “1921, which depicts the historic moments leading to the founding of the Communist Party of China.” Other movies as per the report include Renshijian (A Lifelong Journey) which is an adaptation of Chinese writer Liang Xiaosheng's novel focussed on the transformation of Chinese society over 50 years from a layman’s perspective.

IMAGE: AP