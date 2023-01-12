China Introduces New Childbirth Incentives To Reverse Demographic Trends Ailing The Nation

As China faces the prospect of its first population decline in more than six decades, cities across the country are introducing cash incentives to encourage couples to have more children. Shenzhen, for example, will offer a cash allowance of 19,000 yuan (about $2,800) for couples having a third child or more until the child turns three years old, according to a document released by the city’s health commission cited in a report from South China Morning Post. Payments for having the first and second child will be 7,500 and 11,000 yuan, respectively, until the child turns three, as per the document.

China introduced a three-child policy in May 2021 in response to the country’s declining birth rate, which is expected to weigh significantly on the country’s economy in decades ahead. Experts estimate that China’s population may have started shrinking last year, with official figures set to be announced by the National Bureau of Statistics next week. A drop in China’s population would be the first since a two-year decline in 1960-61 due to the impact of the Great Famine. The population fell by around 10 million in 1960 and another 3.4 million in 1961 before rebounding by 14.4 million in 1962, according to official figures.

Shenzhen is not the only city offering incentives

In addition to Shenzhen, other cities have also announced new incentives to boost the birth rate. Jinan, the capital city of eastern Shandong province, for example, will offer a childcare subsidy of 600 yuan per month for mothers who give birth to a second or third child this year until the child turns three. Mothers will also be entitled to 158 days of maternity leave for each child and fathers will receive at least 15 days. Parents with children below the age of three can have annual parental leave of 10 or more days.

The Jinan government also announced preferential policies on housing, healthcare and education for families with more than one child. Similarly, the city of Yichang in central Hubei province will offer a childcare subsidy of no less than 500 yuan per month per child for eligible families with two or more children until the age of three. According to the South China Morning Post report, Panzhihua in Sichuan province became the first city to offer subsidies to help families raise more children in July 2021 - a monthly allowance of 500 yuan per second or third child up to the age of three.

Factors contributing to China's demographic decline

The declining birth rate in China is a result of a combination of factors. The one-child policy, which was in place for decades, resulted in a generation of only children and a lack of siblings. Additionally, the rising cost of living, coupled with a lack of affordable childcare and housing, is making it increasingly difficult for young couples to raise a family. The new incentives introduced by cities aim to alleviate some of these financial pressures and make it more feasible for couples to have more children. As China faces the daunting prospect of a shrinking population and an aging society, the government is taking steps to address the issue. The new cash incentives intend to nudge people towards having more children, but it is not clear if this policy will work.

One of the most significant challenges posed by China's demographic decline is the aging of the population. According to the United Nations, China's population aged 60 and over is projected to reach 487 million by 2050, representing 35% of the total population. This aging population will place a significant strain on the country's social security and healthcare systems, as well as on the labor force.

Another challenge posed by China's demographic decline is the low fertility rate. China's total fertility rate has been below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman since the 1970s, and it currently stands at around 1.6 children per woman. This low fertility rate means that the country's population is not replacing itself and will continue to age and shrink in the coming decades.

Consequences of demographic decline

A demographic decline will have severe negative consequences for China and it appears that policymakers in China are aware of it, which is why they are trying to stop the current trend and reverse it. Demographic decline in China has significant economic and geopolitical consequences. Economically, demographic decline in China may lead to a decrease in the country's potential growth rate.

This is because a smaller workforce means fewer people to produce goods and services, which in turn reduces the overall level of economic activity. Additionally, an aging population places a greater burden on the country's social security and healthcare systems, which can also hinder economic growth. One of the notable books regarding this topic is "The Coming Demographic Deficit: How Aging Populations Will Reduce Global Savings and Investment" written by James H. Nason and Richard Jackson, which explains how demographic decline in China will affect the global economy. The book argues that China's aging population and shrinking workforce will reduce the country's savings and investment, which will in turn decrease its potential growth rate. This will have ripple effects throughout the global economy, as China is a major player in the global economy and its slowdown will have a significant impact on other countries.

Geopolitically, demographic decline in China may lead to a decrease in the country's global influence. A smaller workforce and an aging population means that China will have fewer resources to devote to military and foreign policy initiatives. Additionally, an aging population may lead to a decrease in domestic consumption, which could in turn lead to a decrease in demand for resources from other countries. This could result in a decrease in China's bargaining power in international trade negotiations.

Why does demographic decline lead to economic decline?

There are several economic models that demonstrate how demographic decline can lead to economic decline. One of the most widely accepted models is the dependency theory, which states that an aging population can lead to a decrease in economic growth due to the increased burden on the working population to support the elderly. According to the dependency theory, as the proportion of elderly citizens increases, the number of people who are not in the labor force (such as retirees, children, and disabled individuals) increases relative to the number of people who are in the labour force (the working-age population). This leads to a decrease in the size of the labour force, which in turn reduces the potential growth rate of the economy.

Another model is the "Harrod-Domar model" which argues that population growth is a necessary condition for economic growth. The model states that an increase in population leads to an increase in economic growth, while a decline in population leads to a decrease in economic growth. Additionally, "The Lewis model", quite similar to the "Harrod-Domar model", emphasizes the role of the labour force in economic growth. It argues that a shrinking workforce reduces productivity and slows economic growth. According to this model, as the population ages and the labour force shrinks, the economy will produce fewer goods and services, leading to a slowdown in economic growth.