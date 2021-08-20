China Introduces New Data Protection Law To Tighten Grip Over Companies' Data On Users

China's crackdown on internet industries has taken an intrusive turn with the government tightening control over data gathered by companies about the public consumers. This comes after a new law was approved on Friday by China's ceremonial legislature. The data protection law, which enabled companies' share prices to plunge, follows anti-monopoly and other enforcement actions against companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba and games and social media operator Tencent. The new law, which will come into effect from November 1, restricts companies from misusing or selling customer data without their knowledge or permission, allowing it to be used for fraud or unfair practices such as charging higher prices to some users.

Full set of the law not released yet

However, the full set of the law is yet to be released, it also restricts what companies can gather and sets standards for how it must be stored in order to eliminate misuse of data. The earlier version of the law also required a company to obtain a customer's permission before selling data to another company. According to reports, the law limits collection and handling of customer data in a similar way to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, however, unlike laws in Western countries, the Chinese legislation mentions nothing about putting a curb on the ruling party or government access to personal information. E-commerce company Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices in the month of April this year.

Government enhancing its assertiveness on private businesses

It should be noted here that the ruling Communist Party in China has been widely accused of carrying out a widespread campaign of repression in the northwestern region of Xinjiang by using data gathered of Uyghurs and other members of predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. The government on Thursday, August 19, had also brought a new set of "industry-standard rules" for live-streamers, who market their products on online e-commerce platforms. Besides, earlier this month, the government banned online education companies to receive any kind of foreign investment or operate as for-profit businesses. Since last year, the Chinese government has been revising the rules that are applicable to the industry from technology to private education.

Image Credits: AP/Representative