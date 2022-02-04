China: IOC Confirms 21 COVID Cases Among Beijing Olympics Participants In Last 24 Hours

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that as many as 21 COVID-19 cases have been reported among the Beijing Winter Games participants who arrived a day before. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 308 in the Olympic bubble. "Fourteen confirmed positive cases were notified after confirmatory tests, seven of which came from athletes and team officials and seven from other stakeholders," IOC said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

According to the IOC, seven confirmed positive cases have been notified from the 71,081 PCR tests obtained from the closed-loop. Out of the seven, two are from athletes and team officials and five from other stakeholders, it added. On Thursday, February 3, as many as 1,344 Olympic-related visitors arrived in China, comprising 737 athletes and team officials, as well as 607 additional stakeholders. All Olympic-related staff and delegations are under closed-loop management, which implies they are fully cut off from the rest of society.

Earlier this week, the organisers of the Beijing WinterGames said that athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at considerably higher rates than other visitors to China. As per a report by the Associated Press (AP), athletes and officials had a positive test rate of 2.9% compared to 0.66% for other stakeholders - which include workers as well as media personnel. Over a three-day period from January 29 to 31, athletes and officials reported a 40% higher positivity rate than other Olympic arrivals.

Olympics opening & closing ceremonies not to be broadcast on Doordarshan

It is significant to mention here that India has conveyed a strong message to China against the politicisation of the Winter Olympics, an international sporting event. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that no Indian official will participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. This includes India's Charge D'Affaires not attending the Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies, which will be held from February 4 to 20.

In addition, the Government of India has stated that the Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies will not be broadcast on Doordarshan - India's national broadcaster.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/Unsplash/Representative)