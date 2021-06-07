China Irked As Three American Senators Visit Taiwan, Says It Lodged Complaint With US

China’s foreign ministry said on June 7 that it had filed “solemn representations” with the United States after three US Senators on Sunday visited Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island claimed by Beijing. During a daily news briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday as the delegation of US senators visited Taiwan to announce the donation of at least 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called the US-donated vaccines “timely ran” for the island as only 3% of its population is vaccinated. However, the visit acted as a major provocation for China that reportedly risks escalation of both cross-strait and US-China ties.

China expressed its anger over the US senators’ visit and said that it could further elevate the “separatist forces” on the island, that Beijing has said it will rule with force if necessary. In the same news briefing, Wang said that China “expresses strong dissatisfaction (toward the visit) and has lodged a solemn representation". He also called on the US to “be prudent when dealing with the Taiwan question and avoid sending any erroneous signals to separatist forces" on the island. However, US Senator Tammy Duckworth said during the three-hour visit, “It was critical to the United States that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because we recognize your urgent need and we value this partnership.”

‘Free of trouble from Beijing’

During the same visit on Sunday, while delivering the welcoming remarks to the American lawmakers, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu denounced China. He said, “While we are doing our best to import vaccines, we must overcome obstacles to ensure that these lifesaving medicines are delivered free of trouble from Beijing. Taiwan is no stranger to this kind of obstruction.” As per a CNN report, the ‘biggest poke in the eye to Beijing’ is not Wu’s remarks or the US vaccine donation deal itself, it is the US military aircraft parked on the runway.

The US senators arrived on the island’s Songshan Airport on a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III freighter, which is reportedly a primary strategic lift aircraft for the American military. Prior to the latest visit, the US officials and politicians had flown to Taiwan on the C-40 which is basically a military version of Boeing 737 commercial airliner, reported Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

IMAGE: AP