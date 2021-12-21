China Irked Over Appointment Of Tibet Envoy; Says 'US Interfering In Internal Matters'

China on Tuesday reacted strongly to the appointment of Indian origin diplomat Uzra Zeya as America's Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues calling it an interference in its 'internal affairs.' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian asserted that by designating 'a so-called special coordinator for Tibetan issues', the United States is interfering in China's domestic affairs. Rejecting the appointment, China vowed to never recognise this designation.

"By designating a so-called special coordinator for Tibetan issues the US is interfering in China's domestic affairs. China firmly rejects this. We never recognise this designation,'' Zhao Lijian said, telling US to take "concrete actions" to abide by its commitment of recognising Tibet as part of China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added, "China will continue to take all measures to firmly safeguard our sovereignty, security, and development interests. I would like to stress that since the peaceful liberation of Tibet 70 years ago, Tibet has experienced social harmony, economic prosperity, and religious and cultural development."

"People there lead a happy life (and) there is no need for certain US individuals to worry and there is no room for their criticism. If the US politicians can't find anything better to do perhaps they should pay some attention to serious racial discrimination and human rights problems at home," he remarked.

Indian origin diplomat appointed US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues

On December 21, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated an American diplomat, Uzra Zeya as the country's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. Zeya, an Indian American has also been serving as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in the Joe Biden administration since July 2021.

"I have designated Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to serve concurrently as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, an important role she will take on effective immediately. She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14," expressed Blinken in a statement.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: AP