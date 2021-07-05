China Is Building Over 100 New Silos For Its Nuclear Missiles, Reveals Satellite Images

China has reportedly begun construction of over 100 silos in a bid to hold Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) in a desert near the northwestern city of Yumen. According to the Washington Post, an analysis of satellite imagery from Planet Labs identified 119 apparent ICBM silos under construction near Yumen in Gansu province. The reported construction now signals a major expansion in the nuclear capabilities of Beijing, which already has a stockpile of 250 to 350 nuclear weapons.

It is worth noting that the construction was captured in remote areas of west and southwest of Yumen, which is on the edge of the Gobi Desert. The satellite images show excavations, long trenches and surface structures among other features similar to those seen at existing nuclear launch facilities. The researchers also compared images taken during the past four months with the latest images from the past week in a bid to establish the sudden development.

According to reports, the researchers also identified the construction of a possible control centre. While speaking to The New York Times, Jeffrey Lewis, an expert on China’s nuclear program, said that it was a recognisable design and it is hard to imagine it’s anything else. In a separate statement Lewis said that if the silos under construction at other sites across China are now added to the count, the total comes to about 145 silos under construction.

Lewis added that the belief is that China is expanding its nuclear forces in part to maintain a deterrent that can survive a US first strike in sufficient numbers to defeat US missile defences. However, it is still unclear whether China intends to fill all of the silos with nuclear missiles. Lewis said that it is possible that China is planning a “shell game”.

US raises concern over China’s nuclear arms buildup

Meanwhile, the satellite images come after the United States raised red flags over China’s accelerated nuclear arms buildup. Earlier this month, State Department spokesperson Ned Price revealed that China's nuclear arsenal is expected to grow more quickly and to a higher level when asked about reports of China building more than 100 nuclear missile silos. Price has voiced the need for arms control measures owing to China's nuclear buildup and has also said that the US has urged Beijing to work together on arms control in order to avoid arms races.

