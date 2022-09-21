China Issues Draft Resolutions Aiming To Ease Entry Rules For Some Foreign Tourists

On Monday, China unveiled draft regulations that would facilitate some foreigners' entry into the country and boost tourism along its border. Since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in 2020, the Chinese government has closed its borders to international visitors, only allowing specific categories of foreign citizens, such as those possessing valid visas, to enter the nation.

As per a draft policy document issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China on September 19, tour groups led by travel companies in border regions will have "flexible" options for their port of entry and exit. Furthermore, no additional information regarding specific locations and dates was provided by the government.

To prevent the spreading of the extremely contagious Omicron strain, the Chinese authorities drastically tightened COVID regulations in recent weeks. Numerous megacities went into complete or partial lockdowns in September.

In addition to this, international visitors will be permitted to visit China's border tourism destinations under the new draft policy, but only in tour groups, CNN reported. The policy, however, did not state if individuals arriving would still be subject to China's travel quarantine regulations, which include a one-week hotel quarantine and a three-day home observation period.

It is worth mentioning that nearly 14 nations border China, including Myanmar, Russia, Mongolia, Vietnam, and Laos.

Nearly 500 students were sent to a quarantine centre

Earlier in September, nearly 500 students at China's top broadcast journalism college were sent to a quarantine centre after a few COVID-19 cases were found in their dormitory. According to a PTI report, on the night of September 9, the 488 students of Communication University of China were transported by bus together with 19 teachers and 5 helpers.

Notably, one of the foundations of China's "zero-COVID" policy has been the quarantining of everyone suspected of having been in touch with someone who tested positive for the virus. The quarantine facilities include field hospitals along with former stadiums and exhibition halls that have come under fire for being overcrowded, unhygienic, and housing bad food.

Besides this, the lockdowns have caused widespread economic damage, disrupted worldwide supply networks for electronics and other goods, and spurred online protests and physical scuffles with police and medical personnel. The summer's week-long lockdown on Shanghai, the largest metropolis in China, led to an exodus of migrant workers and foreign businesspeople, the effects of which are still being felt.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)