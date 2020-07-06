'Agree To Follow The Important Consensus Reached:' China Issues Statement On Doval-Yi Call

Soon after the sources confirmed of China's pullback at the Galwan valley, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a statement confirming the same and provided a detailed account of the telephonic conversations between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. The statement highlighted that the two sides agree to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders and also reaffirmed their observance of a series of agreements signed. It added that NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi exchanged 'frank and in-depth views on easing the current state of affairs' and also reached a 'positive consensus.'

"The two sides agreed to strengthen communication through the special representative meeting mechanism, hold non-stop meetings on the China-India Border Affairs Consultation and Coordination Working Mechanism, and constantly improve and strengthen confidence-building measures in the border area to avoid recurring incidents that affect peace and tranquillity in the border area," the Chinese statement read.

It further added, "The two sides welcome the progress made in the recent military and diplomatic meeting between the two countries and agree to continue the dialogue and consultations, and emphasize that the consensus reached at the level of the two border defence forces at the military level should be implemented as quickly as possible to complete the disengagement process of the front-line forces of both sides as soon as possible."

MEA issue statement on Doval-Yi talks

"The two Special Representatives agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. In this regard, they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," read the MEA statement.

China confirms pullback

Following the Commander level talks between India and China post the Galwan valley clash and a two-hour-long phone call between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirmed that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation. On Monday, Sources reported the Chinese PLA have reportedly removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14 -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and are likely to move back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that the rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs.

