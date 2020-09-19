China Issues 'unreliable Entities' Rules To Counter US Sanctions List

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced rules on its proposed list of “unreliable entities” to target foreign firms and individuals amid worsening trade relations with the United States. The announcement comes after the US’ attempt to prevent Huawei from alternative chip production and provision of off-the-shelf (OTS) chips produced with tools acquired from the United States.

The ministry said that the rules have been chalked to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and maintain a fair and free international economic and trade order. It added that the move is aimed at protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, other organisations or individuals.

The regulations on the list of “unreliable entities” will target foreign firms which “endanger” China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests. According to the rules issued by the ministry, the government will take measures against foreign entities, including foreign enterprises, other organizations or individuals, that are found gilding of violating the principles of normal market transactions, interrupting normal transactions with Chinese entities or adopting discriminatory measures against them.

After a foreign entity gets listed in “unreliable entities”, it could face restriction from engaging in import and export activities with China. It could also lead to a prohibition on investment in China or restriction on the entry of related personnel and transportation vehicles. The Chinese government could also restrict or cancel the work permit, stay or residence qualification of relevant personnel in China. The regulations will come into effect on the date of promulgation.

US Entity List

The measures have been announced in apparent retaliation to the US sanctions in several forms. Last month, the US Commerce Department added 38 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List which identifies foreign parties prohibited from receiving certain sensitive technologies. US State Secretary said that the Trump administration sees Huawei as an arm of the Chinese Communist Party’s surveillance state and the action has been taken to protect national security, citizens’ privacy, and the integrity of 5G infrastructure from Beijing’s “malign influence”.

“We will not tolerate efforts by the CCP to undermine the privacy of our citizens, our businesses’ intellectual property, or the integrity of next-generation networks worldwide,” the top diplomat had said in a statement.

