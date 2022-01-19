China Issues Visas To Some US Officials For Winter Olympics Despite Diplomatic Boycott

China on Wednesday asserted it has issued visas to some members of the US delegation for the upcoming Winter Olympics Games. According to a report by the news agency Sputnik, the statement from China came during a press conference when a reporter asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian about issuing visas to the officials from the United States. "I can confirm to you that China has issued corresponding visas to some members of the American delegation consisting of government officials," Sputnik quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying during a press conference on Wednesday.

Notably, the US in December last year had said that it would not send "any diplomatic or official representation" to the games due to alleged human rights violations by Beijing. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson suggested the reporter ask the same question to the officials of the United States also. Further, he informed that China has issued visas to several US delegates including a number of officials of the State Department and other governmental agencies. Lijian said most of the officials have diplomatic or service passports.

On the other hand, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration will support the sportsmen but would not allow its diplomats to travel in a country that has no respect for human beings. Notably, Psaki was pointing fingers at China's oppressive policy towards minorities, especially Uyghur Muslims. "US has a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights and that the US will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games," AP quoted Psaki as saying. Notably, after the US announcement, several countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand joined the line.

China responded to US actions

Countering the allegations of the UK, China earlier this week, blamed Biden for violating the "Olympic spirit" by not letting the diplomatic representatives attend the mega event. According to AP, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the US is reacting out of ideological indifferences and rumours. "The boycott seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united'," Zhao added.

