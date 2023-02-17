China, Italy Agree To Strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation During Meeting

China on Thursday announced that it is ready to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Italy. The two countries plan to strengthen bilateral relations across several areas of mutual interest, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday, Feb 16, according to Beijing's state news agency Xinhua.

During a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stated that China holds great significance about the diplomatic ties with Italy as the two countries are connected via the ancient Silk Road.

Wang, Tajani pledge to boost people-to-people exchanges

Underscoring that Beijing and Italy have been able to comprehensively resume the people-to-people exchanges despite the challenges, Wang Yi emphasized that Italy and China must boost the bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interests—including economy and trade—in the post-COVID-19 world. Both Beijing and Rome were able to emerge with strong economies after the pandemic, Wang noted, adding that the two countries must bolster the strategic level of bilateral ties. Despite being one of the two "most in debt" countries in the Eurozone, Italy struck an agreement to join China's Belt and Road Initiative [BRI].

The two countries signed a memorandum in March 2019 following the Italian finance minister Giovanni Tria’s August 2018 visit to Beijing. trade relations between Italy and China date back to the 1980s. The Italian ports are connected to Central and Eastern Europe via the railways and are a major trade hub for China through the Suez Canal.

Wang on Thursday pushed for cooperation in other major sectors including the green and digital, as well as the third-party markets to yield better results. Chinese minister pushed for boosting the flow of more goods into the Italian market and vice versa, stressing that Beijing is Italy's greatest trading partner. China pledged to consolidate Italy's status in the international arena, as well as safeguard Italy's position in the UN. The two countries vowed to uphold democratic values and multilateralism, and uphold the norms and governing principles of the UN Charter.