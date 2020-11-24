China Lambasts US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Amid Growing Tensions

China on Monday, November 23, lambasted the United States for withdrawing from the 'Open Skies Treaty' with Russia and claimed that the move will undermine military trust and transparency. The aforesaid treaty allows parties to establish a programme for unarmed aerial surveillance flights. China is however not a signatory of this treaty.

"This move by the US undermines military mutual trust and transparency among relevant countries, is not conducive to maintaining security and stability in relevant regions and will also have a negative impact on the international arms control and disarmament process," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing.

The Open Skies Treaty will expire in February 2021 and the Trump administration has said it wasn’t interested in extending it unless China also joined the pact, to which Beijing has responded it will not do so. After Washington's latest withdrawal from the treaty with Russia, there is the only treaty left between the former Cold War rivals- New START which limits the number of nuclear warheads each may have.

China urges pushes major countries on arms control

According to experts, Beijing has urged other major countries to reach arms control agreements while refusing to take part in any such arrangements, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which expired last year. The INF Treaty acted as a security guarantee for China.

"Beijing successfully made use of the mutual limitations imposed by the treaty on Russia and the United States to minimise the military threat to itself," Russian consultant Andrey Baklitskiy wrote in a commentary for the Carnegie Moscow Center last year according to an Associated Press report.

According to the report, China has also taken advantage of limitations set by Russia and the United States on each other to keep itself safe and engage in unrestricted development of weapons such as intermediate-range ballistic missiles, supporting its military's capabilities in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Indian border and other Asian hotspots.

(With Agency inputs)