China has denounced US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s discussion on Beijing with both Washington and Tokyo raising concerns over “predatory” steps taken by the mainland. While PM Kishida and President Biden discussed China in a virtual meeting, the Chinese Embassy in Japan said on Saturday that it has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side. According to China, the discussion between both leaders over Beijing is a ‘gross interference’ to China’s internal affairs and "maliciously manipulated" issues related to Beijing.

The Chinese embassy in Japan said, “The video meeting between the leaders of Japan and the United States maliciously manipulated China-related issues, made groundless attacks on China, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations. We express our strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this, and have lodged solemn representations.”

The Chinese mission in Tokyo went on to say that the Japan-US alliance is a “product of Cold War” and the bilateral ties “should not target or harm the interests of third parties, nor should it talk about China everywhere. Japan and the United States stick to the Cold War mentality, engage in bloc politics, incite camp confrontation, and create split confrontation, which will only harm others and themselves. The international community can see clearly who is engaging in hegemonic interference in the name of rules, and who is wielding the stick of sanctions to bully and coerce.”

“We urge Japan and the US to follow the trend of the times, abandon the narrow-minded policy of zero-sum game and beggar-thy-neighbour, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop using ideology to draw small circles,” it added.

‘In-depth discussion on China’

According to the background press call by Biden administration’s senior officials on US President’s meeting with Japan's PM, both sides talked about China. The senior officials said, “Very in-depth discussion on sharing perspectives on China, a desire to promote and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific, concerns about some of the steps that China had taken across the board in terms of intimidating neighbours, taking steps that were predatory, and trade — and other (inaudible) particularly concerned about the nuclear buildup in China and what that augured for regional security more generally.”

Image: AP