China Lashes Out At US For Imposing Sanctions, Says Washington Has Reached 'hysteria'

China on Friday lashed out on the US for imposing sanctions on firms based in the Asian country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press briefing that Beijing will take “all necessary measures” to protect the Chinese companies. His remarks came after US Congress approved a ban on imports from China’s Xinjiang region which has come under fire for detaining millions of ethnic minority Uyghur Muslims.

After US Congress on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that barred the imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless the firms can approve that they were produced without forced labour, Wang on Friday called on Washington to “correct its mistakes”. Additionally, the US has also added eight more Chinese firms to an investment blacklist for alleged human rights abuse, announced the country’s Treasury Department.

Answering a question about US sanctions, Wang said, “The US has wantonly suppressed Chinese institutions and enterprises by overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures under various excuses. It has reached a point of hysteria and would stop at nothing to do so. What the US did has seriously undermined the principles of market economy and international economic and trade rules, and harmed the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises.”

“China deplores and rejects this. The attempt of the US to use Xinjiang to contain China will never succeed. We urge the US side to immediately correct its mistake. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and companies,” he added.

US continues to intensify clampdown on China

It is pertinent to note that the US measure is the latest in a series of moves as Washington continues to intensify its clampdown on China’s alleged systematic and widespread human rights abuses in the western region of Xinjiang. US President Joe Biden administration also announced the new sanctions that targeted several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies including a major drone manufacturer and government entities for their alleged actions in Xinjiang.

Thursday’s Senate vote has now sent the bill to Biden. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden has backed the measure just months after the US declined to take a public stand on an earlier version of the legislation.

(IMAGE: AP)

