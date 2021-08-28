China has raised concerns over the passage of a United States Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan. While Taiwan is a self-governing island claimed by Beijing, USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter Munro sailed through the Taiwan strait on Friday. Chinese Defence Ministry protested against the move and ‘strongly condemned’ the exercise. A statement was posted on the ministry’s website terming the US Navy move as provocative and said that it revealed that United States is the biggest threat to peace and stability. China also called Washington the creator of security risks in the 160-kilometre wide Taiwan Strait.

“We express firm opposition and strong condemnation,” the Chinese Defence Ministry statement said.

Such exercises by the US, as per The Associated Press, are seen as a warning to China which also conducted drills near Taiwan. Beijing has not renounced the use of force if required in order to bring the island under its control. Meanwhile, a separate statement from the US Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet said, “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The US does not have any formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintains a representative office in the island’s capital, Taipei. The US is also reportedly the biggest supplier of military equipment for Taiwan’s defence. Home to at least 23.6 million people, Taiwan split from China during a civil war that drove the Communist Party in Beijing to take control of the mainland in 1949. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has criticised any independent diplomatic relations that the island develops with other nations.

US coast guard increases presence in Asia

The United States Coast Guard has been ramping up its presence in Asia. Meanwhile, Chinese coast guards patrol near the disputed islands which are claimed by both Chinese and other governments in the South and East China Seas. The US and Taiwan coast guards even held talks this month after both nations signed a cooperation agreement in March. The accord prompted China’s criticism. The Chinese defence ministry statement on August 28 also said that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.” It also said on Saturday that China would not tolerate any ‘interference’ in its so-called internal affairs.

IMAGE: AP