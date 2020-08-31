China Launches Another Probe Into Subsidies On Australian Wine Imports

China has launched a second probe into alleged subsidies on Australia’s wine imports after it received a countervailing investigation application from the Wine Industry Association of China last month. China’s Commerce Ministry said on August 31 that Australian bottled wine in containers of 2 litres or less is subject to countervailing investigations.

The blow to Australia’s wine export sector comes days after a separate anti-dumping investigation which caused the market value of Australia's largest wine exporter to plunge. The latest announcement hasn’t had a similar impact on share prices since the Chinese authorities had informed the Australian government on August 14.

Meanwhile, the Australian government has proposed legislation that would give the federal government powers to prevent or terminate any agreement between local authorities and foreign governments. The new legislation targets state or territory entities, including departments, agencies, local governments and universities established under state or territory law.

Deteriorating trade relations

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Affairs Minister Marine Payne said in a joint statement on August 27 that the legislation is not aimed at China but to ensure the arrangements states, territories, councils and universities have with foreign governments are consistent with Australian foreign policy. The duo said that the Commonwealth Government has “exclusive responsibility” for conducting Australia’s foreign affairs.

“Arrangements that adversely affect Australia’s foreign relations or are inconsistent with our foreign policy could be prevented from proceeding or terminated,” the statement read.

The apparent retaliatory actions from either side are being taken at a time when Canberra is trying to curtail Beijing’s influence in Australia, especially after the coronavirus outbreak. Australia was successful in gathering immense support that led to the adoption of a resolution at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) to probe into COVID-19 response.

China punished Australia’s beef producers, and barley farmers in apparent retaliation and reportedly asked Chinese students to reconsider studying Down Under. However, Morrison has maintained that the call for an inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak was reasonable and not meant to target any country. He insisted that an independent assessment would seem entirely reasonable and sensible given the extraordinary impact and implications.

