The Chinese authorities have launched a campaign to discourage villagers from paying sky-high bride prices. According to the Chinese news outlet, China Daily, the traditional cultural habit have burdened tens of millions of rural families all across the country. The practice involves giving money as a gift to the bride’s family together with the expectation that her suitor owns an apartment and a car. However, the traditional practice has not only become a burden to the Bride’s family, but it has also caused a major stumbling block to many men’s matrimonial aspirations.

The campaign is a rectification initiative which will be conducted till the end of the year across all rural areas. The campaign falls in line with the goals of curtailing rural extravagances, outlined by the Chinese Community Party in the government’s first policy statement, China Daily reported. The document is served as an indicator of the government's priorities. In one of the sections of the document which addresses the need to “bolster healthy and modest lifestyles” in rural areas, the central government issued a directive to the local government to make rules aimed at “altering old customs and habits", that are burdensome.

The traditional custom comes with many problems

Jin Xiaoyi, a demographer based in Xi'an, told China Daily about the repercussions of such burdensome customs on the daily life of the Chinese rural population. While some rural men never marry due to the high expectations, the high bride prices have also been linked to increasing cases of domestic violence. The expectations of hefty gifts cause immense psychological pressure and social exclusion for both men and women. As per the report, back in 2017, the Chinese government was dealing with lavish spending on weddings and funerals in rural areas as the major challenge when it comes to eradicating rural poverty. At that time the authorities described the custom as "outmoded convention and bad custom".