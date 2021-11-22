China Levies Fines From Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu Fined For Antitrust Violations

Corporations like Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and several others have been fined over the weekend by the Chinese government for breaking antitrust regulations, according to the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). Each fine is worth 500,000 yuan, which is around $78,000, as per a reports by CNN. SAMR identified 43 separate infractions, some of which date back to 2012.

In a statement, SAMR stated that there are instances of transactions that should have been declared but were not declared in the past, according to CNN. Following the announcement, Alibaba, Tencent (TCEHY), and Baidu (BIDU) all saw their shares fall marginally in Hong Kong. Baidu was the worst-performing stock, dropping 2.1%, while Tencent was down 0.3%. Alibaba's stock dropped by 1.6%. The stock dropped about 11% on Friday, which is the biggest drop since its Hong Kong IPO in November.

Alibaba was penalised $2.8 billion earlier this year

Alibaba was penalised $2.8 billion earlier this year for abusing its market dominance, while Meituan, the world's largest food delivery company, was fined $533 million last month for breaking anti-monopoly legislation, according to Bloomberg. China has tightened its hold on online platforms, reversing a previously laissez-faire policy and citing the risk of exploiting market power to restrict competition, misuse of customer data, and violations of consumer rights as justifications.

The acquisitions listed by the State Administration of Market Supervision were a joint venture between Baidu and a partner in 2012, which is the first contract reported in the list, while the most recent was a 2021 agreement between Baidu and Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings to form a new-energy vehicle company. Also Alibaba's 2014 acquisition of Chinese digital mapping and navigation startup AutoNavi and its 2018 purchase of a 44% interest in Ele.me, making it the food delivery service's largest shareholder, were among the other acquisitions, according to CNBC. The agreements did not, however, have the impact of eliminating or reducing competition.

Linkedin closes China operations due to a much more difficult operating environment

In a statement last month, LinkedIn that it would close its China operations due to a more difficult operating environment and more compliance requirements, according to Observer Research Foundation. Yahoo! also later declared that it would leave China on the day that the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) took effect, citing an increasingly hostile commercial and regulatory environment in China.

Image: AP