China Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions In Guangzhou And Chongqing As Violent Protests Breakout

The Chinese government lifted COVID-19 restrictions in two cities, Guangzhou and Chongqing, on November 29. The Chinese protestors clashed with police as a search for demonstrators has been continued for demonstrators in other cities and the country’s top security body called for a crackdown on “hostile forces”. In view of the harsh and brutal crackdown on the Chinese protestors, the US and Canada encouraged China not to harm those who are opposing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

COVID-19 restriction lifted

Chinese government suddenly lifted the lockdown on November 30 afternoon in almost half of the districts across the southern city of Guangzhou. Official announcements were made by the officials to variously remove “temporary control orders”, redesignate areas as low-risk, and announced to end of mass PCR testing. One of the residents, who refused to identify himself said, "within an hour of the announcement they had seen apartment security staff quickly leave, and neighbours hurrying out with luggage to escape,” reported The Guardian. In the southwestern city, Chongqing has been allowed close contact with people with Covid-19 who have fulfilled certain conditions and have quartine at home, said a city official.

The ease of restrictions came despite rising cases in the city, however, has not lifted restrictions from all the districts of these two cities. According to witnesses and footage, Some parts of Haizhu are still under restricted lockdown even though protesters scuffled with police on Tuesday night, reported The Guardian. There have been several protests and clashes with the police in the past month in Haizhu.

Protestors are also relentless in #Guangzhou, they are throwing glass bottles at the #hazmat suit wearing cops to register their dissent..#ChinaProtests #ChinaUprising pic.twitter.com/MSu0QRpdpD — Amazing Chenxi (@Chenxi_China_ii) November 30, 2022

The videos and photos on social media have shown that security personnel in hazmat suits formed ranks shoulder-to-shoulder, taking cover under riot shields, to make their way down a street in the Guangzhou district and Haizhu. In both videos posted on Twitter, one can witness how the Chinese forces have suppressed the China Protests. People can be heard screaming and shouting while throwing objects to stop the Chinese authorities' brutality.

While talking to the Associated Press on Tuesday, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Beijing needs to make its approach “very targeted” to reduce economic disruption. Further, the IMF managing director in Berlin, Kristalina Georgieva said, "We see the importance of moving away from massive lockdowns so that targeting allows to contain the spread of Covid without significant economic costs.” Various economists and health experts have come out to condemn and warned that China can't relax controls that keep most travellers out of China until 10 million older people are vaccinated and to which they concluded that zero-Covid controls might not end for another year.