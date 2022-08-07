China Likely To Wrap-up Military Exercises, Lifts No-go Notices For Drill Areas: Report

China appears to be wrapping up its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan on August 7 The Guardian reported, citing unconfirmed reports, that Beijing has lifted its no-go zones for drilling. According to regional military analysts, China's navigational warnings and NOTAMs for military exercises around Taiwan have expired, with the exception of one area, and China did not extend those exercises as previously thought, the media agency reported.

Analysts say Beijing has deployed fighter jets, warships, and ballistic missiles around Taiwan in preparation for a blockade and eventual invasion of the island. Those exercises were scheduled to end on August 7, but Beijing has announced new drills in the Yellow Sea, which lies between China and the Korean peninsula, that will take place until August 15.

Further, in response to the Chinese exercises, Taiwan's army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on August 9 and August 11, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency. Moreover, AP reported, citing an anonymous source, that the drills will include snipers, combat vehicles, armoured vehicles, and attack helicopters.

Furthermore, the Chinese-state media outlet Global Times posted nearly two minutes of video purportedly showing "100+ warplanes being deployed," a new in-flight refuelling capability, and navy ships conducting a joint blockade exercise.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's defence ministry released a video in honour of Father's Day in the territory on August 8, lamenting that service members are too busy with their jobs to spend time with their families. The video concluded with the words, "Thank you to every soldier on the front lines."

Our Father's Day is on August 8th and the situation this year makes the day special, because our service members are busy with their job instead of being with their families. In order to protect people’s daily life, we stand guard on the frontier as long as there are threats. pic.twitter.com/avkP3P7nzd — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 7, 2022

China says 'US should have stopped' Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomats continue to point the finger at the US and claim that Washington is to blame for the unrest in the region. On August 5, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, blamed the US for interfering in Beijing's internal affairs. Chunying added that Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan should have been cancelled by the US.

"The US should stop attempting to undermine the one-China policy," she said. It is important to note that it alludes to a pact from the 1970s that stipulates that nations may maintain formal diplomatic ties with either China or Taiwan, but not both.

Talking about "responsible" @StateDept, the US should have stopped #Pelosi's visit to #Taiwan and stop showing muscles at China’s doorsteps, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,... — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 6, 2022

