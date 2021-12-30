China: Local Authorities Parade COVID Rule-breakers Through Streets In Jingxi

Setting an inhumane example, the local authorities in China paraded at least four people for COVID violations through the busy streets of Baise, reported the Global Times on 30 December, Tuesday. According to the Communist government mouthpiece, all four were involved in illegal human trafficking and violated the COVID guidelines. The controversial parade was escorted by at least eight police officers through a busy street in Jingxi, Baise. In the video, that went viral on several social media platforms including, Twitter, the four suspects could be seen donning head-to-toe protective suits and holding placards with their photo and personal details. As the suspects were moving through the busy streets, a large crowd was seen watching them.

Watch the video here:

Extraordinary videos circulating of suspected people smugglers being publicly paraded in southern Guangxi province - a practice evocative of times past. The full hazmat suits appear to be common these days for criminal suspects... /1 pic.twitter.com/qtKaMKrkR4 — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) December 29, 2021

According to the Global Times, the four accused helped others illegally cross Chinese borders while the country was under strict border management and required all international arrivals to quarantine amid the severe Coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese mouthpiece termed the act of the local authorities- "a gesture to warn others". It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Public Security of China in February last year had issued a notice wherein it told the authorities to properly implement laws and also directed a ban on the rude law. According to the Chinese mouthpiece, the order from the Court came after local people criticised the law enforcement agency for imposing rude law on the early days of the COVID pandemic.

Court had banned harsh practices since the 1980s

In January, the local media reports said a village official in North China's Hebei Province had tied a local resident to a tree for going out to buy cigarettes during the COVID lockdown. The incident sparked a huge controversy, resulting in the Court denouncing the act. Notably, this was not the lone incident when the court had to intervene to weed out these harsh practices. Earlier in 1980, the court had banned parading criminals or suspects through the streets to warn the public as this could cause a bad impact. Meanwhile, when the Chinese media contacted the officers involved in the recent parade, they told that these measures are in accordance with local anti-epidemic regulations and are "not improper". It is worth noting the local authorities invoked stringent measures after one person of Jingxi was found infected with COVID. The authorities reportedly imposed a strict quarantine for at least 50,000 residents as one person was found infected with the highly-infectious virus.

Image: AP/Twitter/@billbirtles