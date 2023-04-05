China Lodges Strong Protest Against Traditional Chinese Dance Show In Bergamo, Italy

Chinese authorities staged a protest against a traditional dance show held in the Northern Italian city of Bergamo, according to geopolitical insights Decode 39. The Chinese government describes "Shen Yun" as the singing, dancing face of "Falun Gong," a malevolent "anti-society cult" that leads its followers to self-mutilation, suicide, and murder.

For years, "Shen Yun" has been touring the world. The US-based production will have four replicas at the Donizetti Theatre in Bergamo, Northern Italy, from April 5-7. Chinese diplomats are putting pressure on local authorities about it.

According to Corriere della Sera, the Chinese Consul-General for Milan, Xuefeng Song, travelled to Bergamo to meet with local Culture Councillor Nadia Ghisalberti after protesting the production. During his visit, the Chinese consul questioned the Italian councillor about the show and expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to hold it, according to Decode 39.

Meanwhile, Ghisalberti pointed out that neither the municipality nor the Donizetti Foundation, which oversaw and rented out the theatre for the event, organised it. Beijing's problems stem from the relationship between Shen Yun's US-based production and the Falun Gong religious sect. The Chinese government considers it a dangerous sect and has imprisoned tens of thousands of followers since the 1990s, forcing many believers to flee.

"China Before Communism," was the show's subtitle

Chinese authorities may have objected to the show's subtitle, "China Before Communism." It should be indicated that the Chinese government follows Shen Yun anywhere and everywhere he goes. Theatres and local governments in Ecuador, Ireland, Berlin, and Stockholm have reported getting letters or visits from Chinese embassies trying desperately to close down the stage show, as reported by Decode 39.

Falun Gong practitioners had also grown to be among the most outspoken critics of the Chinese government, accusing Beijing of extracting organs from the group's professionals. Many professionals have revealed being tormented while in China's massive network of detention facilities and pressured work camps. Evidence suggests that Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans, and other detainees have been subjected to additional forced live organ harvesting.

Due to a lack of willing organ donors inside the country, China has gone to great lengths to just provide transplant surgery for its citizens and 'organ tourists,' according to Health Europa Quarterly. The China Tribunal, an independent legal inquiry into forced organ transplantation in China, issued its final judgment in June 2019. Based on an extensive array of testimony and proof offered by much more than 50 witnesses, the Tribunal concluded that atrocities against humanity had indeed been perpetrated against China's Uyghur Muslim and Falun Gong populations.

(With ANI Inputs)