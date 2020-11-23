China Looking To Bring Back Rock Samples From Moon With Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe

China is looking to bring rocks from the Moon for the first time since 1976, when the Soviet Union's Luna 24 collected 170 grams and brought it back to Earth. China, which is all set to launch the Chang'e-5 probe on Tuesday, is hoping to bring 2 kg lunar rocks from a previously unvisited area of the Moon known as the Ocean of Storms.

If successful, China will become the third country to retrieve rocks from the Moon after the United States and USSR. The United States was the first country to bring back 382 kg of rocks and soil when it landed the first humans on the Moon with the Apollo missions in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Chang'e-5 probe

China, which made its first lunar landing in 2013, hopes to discover more about the Earth's natural satellite through Chang'e-5 probe. Experts have said that the mission will help better understand how the Moon's magnetic field disappeared and for how long it remained volcanically active. It is believed that the Moon had a magnetic field billions of years ago but it disappeared and can no longer dodge the harmful solar radiation.

The Chang'e-5 probe will be launched by a Long March 5 rocket from Wenchang space centre in Hainan province on November 24. The robotic exploration is expected to land on the Moon's surface on November 27 and return back to Earth by December 17. The probe was previously planned for a launch in 2017 because due to the failure of the Long March 5 rocket, it was postponed.

