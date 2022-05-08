China Loyalist & Ex-security Chief John Lee Elected As Hong Kong's New Leader

In voting cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee on Sunday, John Lee has been elected as the next leader of Hong Kong. He is a hardline security officer who supervised a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. Lee was the only candidate in contention and received more than 99% of the vote in a ballot in which the central authorities in Beijing meticulously vetted nearly all 1,500 committee members, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

On July 1, he will succeed current leader Carrie Lam, whose tenure oversaw massive pro-democracy protests demanding her resignation.

“I look forward to all of us starting a new chapter together, building a Hong Kong that is caring, open and vibrant, and a Hong Kong that is full of opportunities and harmony,” Lee said in his victory speech.

Outgoing leader Lam congratulated Lee and stated that she would be submitting the election results to Beijing. Last year, Hong Kong's electoral regulations were drastically changed to ensure that only "patriots" loyal to Beijing could run for office. Furthermore, the legislature was also reformed in such a way that opposition voices were almost eliminated.

Who is John Lee?

The 64-year-old Lee is a Hong Kong politician who previously served as Chief Secretary for Administration from 2017 to 2021. He was also given the charge of Secretary for Security from 2017 to 2021. He also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police from 2010 to 2012.

Lee is widely reviled for his part in overseeing the crackdown of demonstrators during 2019 protests over a contentious extradition bill. Despite the turmoil, he continued to support the bill, which drew widespread criticism. He was also chastised for allowing police to use water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas, and even live ammunition to remove protestors.

What does Lee's appointment mean for China and Hong Kong

The fact that Lee will be the next leader of Hong Kong has raised fears that Beijing may tighten its grip on the city further. Lee spent most of his civil service career in the police and security bureau, and is a strong proponent of the national security law that was implemented in Hong Kong in 2020 to quell dissent.

Last year, he was promoted to the leadership ranks, signalling Beijing's intention to focus on security in Hong Kong, according to experts. Lee's unwavering support for Beijing's policies has fueled concerns that his leadership could usher in a period of increased Chinese control over the semi-autonomous region.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP