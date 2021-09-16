China: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Sichuan; 3 Killed, Several Houses Collapsed | Watch

At least two persons were killed and over 50 sustained injuries after a shallow earthquake struck southwestern China on Thursday, 16 September, prompting the second-highest level of emergency response by rescuers in the Sichuan province. Chinese news agency Xinhua stated that the earthquake was of 6.0 magnitude and it jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. According to the city’s emergency management bureau, among the ones hospitalised, three are severely wounded.

The report cited China Earthquake Networks Center and stated that the earthquake occurred nearly at 4:33 AM (local time). The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake, that rocked the city today reportedly struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. Following the approval of the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan activated a level II response, which is also the second-highest in the four-tier system of China’s emergency response.

Luzhou city launched level one emergency

Reportedly, following the natural disaster, Luzhou city launched a level one emergency response. Over 3,000 people have been mobilised to carry out the rescue operations and tents have also been set up to assist the residents and to facilitate temporary evacuation in a village of the county’s Fuji Township. Due to the quake, some of the telecommunication base stations and cables were also reportedly damaged.

Meanwhile, railway authorities stated that the Luzhou high-speed railway station was shut down. Additionally, all coal mines have been directed to halt the underground operations along with evacuating the miners in the shafts. As per the Chinese news agency, the deputy head of the Sichuan earthquake administration, Zhang Zhiwei has said that the quake was not similar to the previous Wenchuan Earthquake and Lushan Earthquake in the province that took place in the fracture zone of Huaying Mountain.

The report also cited an expert analysis to state that a more serious earthquake is unlikely in the area. However, aftershocks might be on the way. While China Earthquake Networks Center recorded the quake to be of 6.0 magnitude, the US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.4.

IMAGE: @Kwitter12085169/Twitter