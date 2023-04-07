China: Man Spends 21 Hrs Kneeling In Front Of Ex-girlfriend's Office; Begs To Get Her Back

In a bizzare incident in China, a man spent a whole night kneeling outside his former girlfriend's office with the desire to get her back. From 1:00 pm on March 28 to 10:00 am on March 29, the lover stood outside the woman's office building in Dazhou, Sichuan Province, China, with a large bouquet of roses, as reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

A video of the man's desperate 21-hour cry for love has received 150 million views on Chinese social media application Weibo. Locals of the region gathered around him and were persistent in pushing him to give up his attempts as he implored his ex-partner to take him back, according to the video media outlet Jiupai News.

According to the report, the man was on his knees the entire time but his ex-girlfriend was not present. “Many of us tried to talk him into leaving,” a man, surnamed, Li was quoted as saying, as reported by SCMP. Li further said, “It’s not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face.”

"He wants to seek her forgiveness and he hoped she could date him again,” said the Police

The lover left at 10 am on March 29 "probably because he could not bear the cold any longer," according to Li, who noted that it had been pouring the entire time the man had been there. According to the police, they tried to get the man to leave after receiving reports about him from bystanders, SCMP said.

“He said his girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago. He wants to seek her forgiveness and he hoped she could date him again,” the anonymous officer said as reported by SCMP. The man reportedly remarked to the officers as they attempted to move him on: “Is it illegal for me to kneel down here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.”

In China, it's not unusual to hear tales of people going to extremes when their relationships end badly. Previously, in southern China's Shenzhen, a guy was detained for hurling a vase from a building's 15th floor after a woman declined to be his girlfriend. The man admitted to authorities that his initial impulse was to jump to his death, but he refrained because he was terrified, so he tossed a vase. In another incident, a man drove recklessly and drunkenly up a major street in Zhuhai, southern China, after a woman left him, SCMP reported.