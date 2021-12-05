China Manipulating Bangladeshi Institutions By Expanding Economic Influence: Reports

Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China has expanded its political and economic influence in Bangladesh in the last few years, with its impact expanding so quickly that even state and civil society institutions have struggled to grapple, Bangladesh News Live stated in a report published on Saturday. Meanwhile, poor understanding of Chinese tactics among local experts and elites has also opened gates for "the Dragon" to continue the expansion of its influence and coercive activities. Additionally, the implications of Chinese activism have remained far from media coverage, providing adequate opportunity for the Chinese manipulation to flourish, the report added.

As per the report's assessment, Bangladesh's internal politics has also contributed to interference from "powerful outside power, especially China." Censuring the lack of strong opposition in Bangladesh, the report explained that the highly-personalised political system, with rotating power between the Awami League of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and BNP under Khaleda Zia, has made the country vulnerable to Chinese-linked activities in the country.

Bangladeshi institutions suffer disproportionately from China-backed projects

Amidst national and international disarray, Bangladeshi institutions are being manipulated for China-backed projects, one-third of which are "unviable". On the other hand, corruption and political influence in approving Chinese projects have also pushed Bangladeshi firms to suffer disproportionately. As per the report, such projects were allowed because institutions were unable to resist the pressure from "connected individuals who stood to benefit" as intermediaries.

Lack of adequate operating procedures fuels external influence

Lack of effective bureaucratic oversight, investment screening and contract review at an earlier stage has pushed Chinese and Bangladeshi partners to evade laws and rules. In 2012, World Bank pulled out of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project after its request to investigate alleged corruption went unheard by state institutions. The project, currently funded by China's Eximbank, is considered one of the flagships emphasising Bangladesh-China relations. In a similar line, local newspapers in 2014 also reported that Chinese SEO Sinohydro Corporation won a USD680 million contract after a former Bangladeshi minister lobbied for it.

Bangladesh state agencies yet to modify operating procedures

Highlighting that Dhaka needs to modify its operating procedures, the Bangladesh Live News report also suggested that with the expansion of Chinese engagement, the state agencies must establish a well-functioning political system and robust monitoring of the proper implementation of laws. Additionally, individual civic actions and groups also must call or improprieties by Chinese actors or by domestic political or bureaucratic institutions and report facts. Last but not the least, the report also sheds light on the need to refrain from practices where civic organisations are likely to comply with requests from China to "tone down criticism of Beijing-linked activities" as they are prone to pressure or vulnerable enticement.

(Image: PTI/AP)