China: Massive Nuclear Field Capable Of Holding 110 Nuclear Silos Found In Xinjiang

American researchers have discovered a huge stretch of land in China that is believed to have the potential to hold up to 110 nuclear silos. The plot is reportedly in the Gobi desert, near the city of Hami in Xinjiang. It has 14 completed silos with the ground further cleared to plant another 19 silos, researchers at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) said. By looking at the outline of the entire complex, the desert could easily accommodate 110 nuclear silos, according to a FAS blog post.

The field in the Xinjiang province spans about 300 sq miles – the size of New York City’s land mass – and is similar to a silo site discovered last month in Yumen, a neighbouring province in Gansu. The researchers also mentioned that the two sites are similar in “construction and organisation” to another location in the Jilantai training area, in Inner Mongolia, which has approximately 12 silos. The scientists said that the construction began in March at the site near Hami, which was discovered using satellite images, as per the post published on Monday.

The silos are used to house intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). This preparation comes as China aims to strengthen its stockpile amid the global nuclear arms race. The FAS mentioned that the exact reason for the usage of silos isn't exactly known but China's current number of 350 warheads is set to double over the next decade.

According to researchers, if China was to load all the silos with missiles, it would potentially 'carry more than 875 warheads assuming three warheads per missile when the Yumen and Hami missile silo fields are completed' up from its existing number of 185. China is the third-largest nuclear power after Russia and the USA. Russia has about 6,225 warheads, while the USA has about 5,550. France has about 300. The UK also harbours an enormous power with about 225 warheads, of which up to 120 are operationally available for deployment.

FAS researchers Matt Korda and Hans M Kristensen said that Yumen and Hami have constituted the largest-ever expansion of the Chinese nuclear arsenal. However, a Chinese nuclear expert has dismissed it on the reports of the nuclear base under construction and mentioned that China has already discarded time-consuming, labour-intensive, costly, and vulnerable to be attacked and destroyed silos.

(SOURCE: FAS)

(IMAGE: AP/GOBI_DESERT_MNG/INSTAGRAM)