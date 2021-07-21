China: Massive Rainfall, Flood Causes Widespread Destruction In Zhengzhou

12 people have lost their lives and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Zhengzhou according to a report by Xinhua News. The daily lives of the people in Henan have been disrupted due to the unusually active rainy season and have subsequently led to the rise in water levels of rivers in the Yellow River basin. Roads in the cities have been flooded and the water reservoirs and dams have breached warning levels.

The local authorities revealed the rainfall had caused a 20-meter breach in the Yihetan dam in the city of Luoyang, west of Zhengzhou. The authorities have issued a ‘red alert’ as the dam could collapse at any time. Zhengzhou's flood control headquarters said the city's Guojiazui reservoir had been breached. President Xi Jinping addressed the country through a broadcast by state television and said, “Some rivers have exceeded monitoring levels, some dams have broken down, while some railway services have stopped and flights cancelled, causing heavy casualties and property losses. Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult.”

'Once in a thousand years' rain

617.1 millimetres of rain had poured over Zhengzhou from Saturday evening to late Tuesday, which is almost equal to the annual average of 640.8 mm. This extreme rainfall in Zhengzhou over the three days was termed as "once in a thousand years" by meteorologists. On Wednesday Wednesday, Zhengzhou's transportation system collapsed while schools and hospitals were affected by severe waterlogging. According to the State media, some children have been trapped in their schools for two days. People’s Daily reported that the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou, which is a big treatment centre with over 7,000 beds, lost its power supply. When the backup supplies were also defused, the hospital had to relocate 600 critically ill patients.

Massive flash floods caused by heavy rain in Zhengzhou, central Chinese province of Henan, severe damage reported. pic.twitter.com/F6VQ5vRZjn — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) July 20, 2021

Henan's chief weather forecaster told domestic media that out of 4,098 rainfall measuring stations in the region, 606 have registered more than 250 mm of precipitation since the weekend, with heavy rains expected to persist through Wednesday. Meteorological bureaus have raised the emergency response for the disaster to 'level I', in both Henan and Zhengzhou. The Zhengzhou airport has temporarily suspended subways and intercity trains from the airport and will not accept incoming flights from 8 PM local time (1200 GMT) on Tuesday to 12 PM on Wednesday.