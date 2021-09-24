China Might Gain Leverage Amid Waning US Presence In Afghanistan: Report

Since the collapse of the Afghanistan government earlier last month, it has opened a new path for the Chinese government to gain leverage on the US, claimed a report published by Asia Times on September 22. As the stakes for the United States seems much higher as it seeks China’s help with a range of crisis, Beijing has grabbed the opportunity to mount pressure on the US to release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. According to the report, China has been using various tactics to resume talks between the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Huawei Technologies chief financial officer. It is worth mentioning that Meng was detained upon arrival at Vancouver International Airport by Canada Border Services Agency. Subsequently, she was arrested in a provisional US extradition request for fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in order to circumvent US sanctions against Iran.

According to the media report, whenever the US asks China's support over any global issues such as Afghanistan, North Korean nuclear proliferation, climate change or any other, the communist regime expressly or tacitly conditions its support on the resolution of other issues plaguing the broader bilateral relationship, the arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer. Since the talks between the US Department of Justice and Wanzhou reportedly resumed, new hopes have been raised in Canada to open the door for Beijing to release Canadians Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman. Both of them were arrested in Beijing days after Meng's arrest in Canada.

China refused to help the US efforts in maintaining peace in Afghanistan

According to the report, China has demanded the US to first de-escalate its relentless pressure campaign against China across multiple fronts and then come with a new plan to resume talks on Afghanistan and various other significant issues. The reports claimed that Beijing always tried to showcase its top priority to ensure the release of Huawei chief financial officer. While speaking to his Chinese Counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Beijing to manage tension in the war-torn country, however, China said "the US cannot, on the one hand, deliberately curb and suppress China to damage China's legitimate rights and interests, and on the other hand, count on China to offer support and coordination."

