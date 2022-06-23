China Misusing COVID-19 Health App To Restrict Mobility & Stifle Dissent: Report

In a major revelation, a media report claimed that Chinese authorities have misused the COVID-19 health app to stifle dissent. According to a report by The Singapore Post, the Chinese authorities have used the application to restrict the mobility of people. Notably, in China, the health department had initially asked all citizens to download a mobile application, saying the app would provide all updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's regular announcements. Besides, the application has also been used to avail public services including-- transport, supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants and others. The application has two kinds of colour codes-- "red" and "green".

In order to avail of public services, a person needs to show his mobile application colour. If a person or his relatives got infected with the Coronavirus, the lights show "red" and, therefore, the person would not be able to use any public services. On the other hand, if the lights are "green", it means the person or its close aides are free from infection. The media report claimed that the Chinese government used the colour codes to restrict the movement of people in order to implement a zero-COVID policy.

What does the media report find?

The report found that the Chinese authorities also misused the health app code to stop depositors who had lost access to their funds, from protesting against local banks in the Henan province. Hundreds of depositors who were unable to withdraw money recently planned to travel to Zhengzhou to protest against local banks which had frozen their accounts on the ground that internal systems were being upgraded.

Upon arrival, many found that the so-called health codes on their phones had turned from green to red. Red meant they couldn't travel, and the protests fizzled. The red code seemed to target only depositors. Moreover, the application was also used by local authorities to detain the depositors who were caught roaming without having a "green" signal on the app.

How do social media users react to the media revelation?

Meanwhile, rights groups have come down heavily on authorities for using its vast COVID surveillance infrastructure to prevent protests. Many took to the Chinese social media platforms raising questions about the move. "If any area uses health codes to restrict people's movements for other purposes, this is clearly a breach of pandemic prevention laws... and damages the support of the people for our fight against the virus," he said.

