Amid the ongoing LAC faceoff, China asserted that India should not make a "fuss" about its construction of a bridge connecting the north bank to the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake. In a piece, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times disputed the contention that its infrastructure buildup is connected to military reasons.

Flagging this "misunderstanding" as one of the reasons for furthering tensions between the two countries, it claimed that China has been accelerating the infrastructure projects in Tibet owing to the "rapid economic growth" in the region.

The article mentioned, "It would be nothing but regrettable if some in India continue to misinterpret China's infrastructure buildup along the border as serving military purposes. It is this kind of misunderstanding that has, to a certain extent, contributed to the continuing tensions between the two countries, undermining efforts to ease the tensions". "China's infrastructure efforts are aimed at improving local economy and Chinese people's livelihood, while in Tibet, the development of the local economy and infrastructure also contributes to social stability, which is also of great significance to border stability," it added.

The CCP mouthpiece elaborated, "If some people in India keep aiming to stir up trouble by claiming that China's infrastructure in the border region is unsettling, which would bring more pressure on India, it only shows that they are too narrow-minded to see the importance of economic development to the border region. China and India are neighbours for better or for worse. China's willingness to work toward stability in the border region and bilateral relations has never changed."

MEA makes stance clear

Addressing a press briefing on January 6, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified that the aforesaid bridge is being constructed in a territory under Chinese occupation. At the same time, he affirmed that India has never accepted such illegal occupation of land. Maintaining that the Union government is monitoring this development, he reiterated the country's commitment to enhancing the infrastructure in border areas.