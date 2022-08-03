China Mouthpiece Dubs Pelosi 'sneaky Thief', Says 'counteraction To Promote Reunification'

In a historic visit, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday reached Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking American official to set foot in the country in a quarter century. Pelosi's entry into Taiwan prompted a furious China to release propaganda videos, announce military drills and missile tests as well as dub the senior democrat a 'thief sneaking into China's land'.

In its state-run mouthpiece Global Times, China remarked that Pelosi sneakily landed in China's Taiwan like a thief, detonating the mine that she had thrown over the situation in the Taiwan Straits and China-US ties. It stated that despite warnings of serious consequences, Washington had triggered a new round of tension and severe challenges across the straits with the visit.

"This time, the whole world has seen clearly who is changing the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, who provoked first, and who is undermining cross-Straits peace and stability," it said.

"The Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have taken the chance to make itself the "victim" and play the pity card. All of a sudden, the international public opinion concerning Taiwan was stirred into pandemonium. But in the face of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US' rhetoric to call black white, its hegemonic mentality and gangster logic, as well as the essence of the DPP authorities' moves to "rely on US support for their independence agenda", are all exposed," it added.

China warns Pelosi has 'a price to pay'

The editorial also launched a direct attack on Pelosi and stated that her 'stupid, reckless, dangerous provocative actions' welded the entire responsibility for undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits to the US and the DPP authorities. Calling it a 'new escalation of collusion between the US and the Taiwan island', China alleged that the visit violated the one-China principle, the Three Communiqués as well as the United Nations Resolution 2758.

"First of all, the great risk Pelosi created must backfire on herself. In other words, we should create the risk of Pelosi's Taiwan visit to significantly increase the cost of her political performance and enhance the price she has to pay. We should make people like Pelosi understand that Taiwan is not a place where they can visit at will," Global Times said, highlighting how its military deterrence actions during her landing had made Pelosi 'feel the danger.'

"Second, China's countermeasures will not be one-off but a combination of long-term, resolute, and steadily advancing actions," it said, sharing the immediate counteraction that the PLA had taken from sending its Su-35 fighter jets to cross the Taiwan Straits, to the announcement of joint military operations around Taiwan island by the PLA Eastern Theater Command. "PLA will also conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills surrounding the island of Taiwan, from Thursday to Sunday," it added.

'Countermeasures will focus on reunification'

Further, the mouthpiece announced that China's countermeasures will fundamentally aim to 'promote the process of national reunification' and that forces like Pelosi could not change the 'historical and legal fact that Taiwan belongs to China'.

"It should be noted that every step external forces, such as the US, and the DPP authorities take to upgrade their collusion and provocations, the faster China will realize the full reunification," it said, adding, "Like a "political god of plague," Pelosi didn't do any good to the region except bringing risks and tensions to Taiwan."

Meanwhile, China's Ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, lodged a stern demarche and strong protest to the White House National Security Council and the Department of State on Tuesday. Ambassador Qin stressed that resolutely safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity was the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. "The will of the people cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it," he said.